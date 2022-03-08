NIAAA to Host Webinar on Reducing Stigma Around Alcohol Use Disorder in Minority Communities

NIAAA is hosting an informative and interactive free webinar: Reducing Stigma Around Alcohol Use Disorder in Minority Communities, Monday, March 21, at 1:00–2:15 p.m. EDT. Dr. Christina S. Lee, Associate Professor of Social Work at Boston University, and Dr. Tamika C.B. Zapolski, Associate Professor of Psychology at Indiana University-Purdue University, will discuss their research targeting stigma related to alcohol and drug use in the Latino/a and the African American communities, respectively.

Humberto Camarena, Dr. Victor Figuereo, and Rocio Moriel—experts on Dr. Lee’s project Culturally Adapted Stigma Mitigation Intervention (CASMI) team—will give their perspectives on the significance of such work in community settings, with a focus on how culturally adapted motivational interviewing impacts Latino men and women with unhealthy alcohol use.

To view the webinar on NIH Videocast, visit: https://videocast.nih.gov/watch=44317.

Please RSVP to dana.west@icf.com by Friday, March 18.